Mild start to the week, rain chances hold off a while longer

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to the first full week of spring! The next few days will feature a little bit of everything we usually see this time of year.

Today and Tonight

Our nice trend from the weekend continues into the new work and school week as high pressure continues across the mountains. Highs will top out in the upper 60s, but someone will probably make it to 70.

Look for a few more clouds to move in tonight and lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

While I think our clouds continue to increase on Tuesday, I do think we stay dry, at least during the daytime hours. Rain chances will increase late and heading into the overnight hours. They should stay scattered until Thursday morning. A few rumbles of thunder at times on Wednesday wouldn’t surprise me. A cold front on Thursday could bring in some chances for some stronger storms. We’ll keep a close eye on that. Some scattered chances are likely Friday morning before the skies start to clear out.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s through Friday. Lows will be in the 50s for most of the week.

