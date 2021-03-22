Advertisement

Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts every day if you’ve been vaccinated

Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to vaccinated customers.
Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to vaccinated customers.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WVUE/Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is sweetening the idea of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. It’s giving free donuts to anyone with proof of vaccination all year long.

Starting Monday, any customer with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will receive a free original glazed doughnut at participating locations nationwide. Any customers who have received at least one of the two shots of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine qualify for the promotion.

Show your card to redeem your doughnut. No purchase necessary.

You can go back multiple times, potentially earning a free doughnut every single day until 2022.

The offer is not available via delivery, only drive-thru or in-store.

If you are not choosing to get the vaccine, the company says you can still get a free original glazed doughnuts and a medium brewed coffee on Mondays only from March 29 until May 24.

