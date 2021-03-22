Advertisement

Kentucky bill criminalizing taunts against police stalls

Police officers stand guard during the Good Trouble Tuesday march for Breonna Taylor on...
Police officers stand guard during the Good Trouble Tuesday march for Breonna Taylor on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - A bill that would make it a crime to taunt a police officer in Kentucky has stalled in the state’s House of Representatives and appears unlikely to pass.

The fate of a proposal to ban no-knock warrants statewide is less certain more than one year after the police killing of Breonna Taylor. A partial ban on no-knock warrants passed the Kentucky Senate last month, but two representatives have proposed amendments that some warn would nullify the bill.

GOP Senate President Robert Stivers has said there is a chance Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear would sign it into law if a bipartisan consensus is met.

