Gov. Beshear announces COVID-19 positivity rate declines as vaccination numbers increase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the state’s lowest positivity rate since July 3, 2020 on Monday.

He stresses and urges Kentuckians to continue to take COVID-19 seriously despite numbers declining, “We’ve come too far and we’ve lost too much to mess this up now. So please continue to wear your masks until we get everybody vaccinated,” said Gov. Beshear. “And if you’re thinking about not taking the vaccine, think harder. Think about all the individuals you can protect. Think about how much they need your help to ensure we can continue what we see today, of fewer and fewer cases and fewer and fewer losses.”

The Governor said more than 1,186,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated already.

Case Information:

Governor Beshear announces 294 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 deaths during Monday’s news conference.

You can watch here:

11 of the deaths are new as the other 50 are audit deaths.

There are 5,799 total deaths in Kentucky and 421,121 have contracted the virus.

49,111 have recovered from COVID-19 and 4,776,251 have been tested.

The positivity rate sits at 2.93%

Currently, 434 people are in the hospital and 95 are in the ICU.

KY COVID-19 Numbers 3/22/2021 (Infogram)

As of Monday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Congratulating Kentucky & Louisville Women’s Basketball Teams

Governor Beshear also took a short moment to congratulate two of Kentucky’s women’s basketball teams, ““I want to take a moment to congratulate two great teams in Kentucky – the UK and UofL women’s basketball teams,” the Governor said. “Tonight, the Cards are taking on the Marist Red Foxes at 8 p.m. for their first game in the tournament. On behalf of the entire commonwealth, I want to wish you the best of luck tonight.

“And congratulations are due to UK’s women’s basketball team for their win over Idaho State on Sunday in the first round of the tournament. The Cats are advancing on tomorrow to face the Iowa Hawkeyes at 3:30 p.m. Both of these teams are making Kentucky very proud. Go Cats and go Cards!”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.