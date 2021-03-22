Advertisement

Eddie Creech steps down as Harlan County’s head football coach

(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County will be looking for a new head football coach, as Eddie Creech is stepping down from the position after six years at the helm. Creech confirmed this with WYMT.

Creech went 32-37 in his time at Harlan County. He led the Black Bears to the Class 5A District 8 title in 2017 and 2018. He helped Harlan County to a region championship and the Class 5A semifinals in 2017.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Joseph M. Johnson
Police: One arrested on DUI and rape charges
Money
Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers announce projects in Eastern Kentucky
Michael D. Shorter (meth)
One facing drug charges after police say they found half a pound of meth
(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff’s Office, local police departments aid in “huge” meth bust on I-75 in Laurel County

Latest News

13th Region highlights
13th Region highlights
14th region highlights
14th region highlights
15th Region highlights
15th Region highlights
Johnson Central's Isaiah May pulls up for a game-winning three vs. East Ridge in the 15th...
Johnson Central wins 3OT thriller; Betsy Layne pulls away for 15th Region semifinal date
Knott Central takes down Martin County in girls Mountain Classic third place game
Road to Rupp: 14th region championship set