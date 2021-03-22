Eddie Creech steps down as Harlan County’s head football coach

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County will be looking for a new head football coach, as Eddie Creech is stepping down from the position after six years at the helm. Creech confirmed this with WYMT.

Creech went 32-37 in his time at Harlan County. He led the Black Bears to the Class 5A District 8 title in 2017 and 2018. He helped Harlan County to a region championship and the Class 5A semifinals in 2017.

