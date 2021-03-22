Advertisement

North Laurel downs Barbourville, secures spot in Boys 13th Region Semifinals

By WYMT Sports Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the first of two games Monday night, the North Laurel Jaguars took on the Barbourville Tigers.

The North Laurel Jaguars (24-2) raced out to a 12-point halftime lead and never looked back, defeating the Barbourville Tigers (12-14), 86-50 in the opening game of the Boys 13th Region Tournament.

North Laurel’s Ryan Davidson led all scorers with 25 points. Sophomore Reed Sheppard also tallied a double-double with 22 points and ten assists.

The Tigers were paced by Matthew Warren with 20 points.

The Jaguars will face Corbin on Friday, March 26th at 6 p.m.

You can watch the games on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

