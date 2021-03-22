Corbin rallies past Harlan, moves on to semifinals in Boys 13th Region Tournament

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the second game Monday night, the Harlan Green Dragons took on the Corbin Redhounds.

After trailing by four heading into the fourth quarter, the Corbin Redhounds (14-7) mounted a comeback to take down the Harlan Green Dragons (17-6), 63-53 in the quarterfinals of the Boys’ 13th Region Tournament.

Corbin’s Hayden Llewellyn had a strong outing in this one as the sophomore had a team-high 22 points. Sophomore Brody Wells chipped in with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Junior Jordan Akal was the leading scorer for the Green Dragons with 25 points. Junior Jae Dyn Gist delivered 17 points as well for Harlan.

Tony Pietrowski’s squad will meet No. 1 North Laurel in the first semifinal on Friday at 6 p.m.

You can watch the games on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

