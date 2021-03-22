Advertisement

Corbin rallies past Harlan, moves on to semifinals in Boys 13th Region Tournament

By WYMT Sports Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the second game Monday night, the Harlan Green Dragons took on the Corbin Redhounds.

After trailing by four heading into the fourth quarter, the Corbin Redhounds (14-7) mounted a comeback to take down the Harlan Green Dragons (17-6), 63-53 in the quarterfinals of the Boys’ 13th Region Tournament.

Corbin’s Hayden Llewellyn had a strong outing in this one as the sophomore had a team-high 22 points. Sophomore Brody Wells chipped in with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Junior Jordan Akal was the leading scorer for the Green Dragons with 25 points. Junior Jae Dyn Gist delivered 17 points as well for Harlan.

Tony Pietrowski’s squad will meet No. 1 North Laurel in the first semifinal on Friday at 6 p.m.

You can watch the games on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Joseph M. Johnson
Police: One arrested on DUI and rape charges
Money
Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers announce projects in Eastern Kentucky
Michael D. Shorter (meth)
One facing drug charges after police say they found half a pound of meth
(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff’s Office, local police departments aid in “huge” meth bust on I-75 in Laurel County

Latest News

13th Region highlights
13th Region highlights
14th region highlights
14th region highlights
15th Region highlights
15th Region highlights
Johnson Central's Isaiah May pulls up for a game-winning three vs. East Ridge in the 15th...
Johnson Central wins 3OT thriller; Betsy Layne pulls away for 15th Region semifinal date
Knott Central takes down Martin County in girls Mountain Classic third place game
Road to Rupp: 14th region championship set