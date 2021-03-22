13th region bracket set

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are proud to present live coverage of the 13th region boys and girls basketball tournament from Corbin Arena.

You can watch the action live when available on our second channel H&I (over-the-air on 57.2, check your local cable listings for channel numbers in your area) or right here on WYMT.com

Boys 13th Region Tournament:

Quarterfinals

Monday, 3/22

North Laurel vs. Barbourville 6 p.m.

Harlan vs. Corbin 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 3/23

Knox Central vs. Harlan County 6 p.m.

South Laurel vs. Clay County 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, 3/26

Game one 6 p.m.

Game two 7:30 p.m.

Final Saturday, March 27th, 7 p.m.

Girls 13th Region Tournament

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, 3/24

North Laurel vs. Whitley County 6 p.m.

Pineville vs. Harlan County 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, 3/25

Bell County vs. Clay County 6 p.m.

South Laurel vs. Knox Central 7:30 pm

Semifinals Saturday 3/27

Game one 1 p.m.

Game two 2:30 p.m.

Finals Monday 3/29, 7 p.m.

