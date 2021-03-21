WKU professor teaches one last class after a 42-year career on the hill

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Forty-two years on the hill has come to an end for one professor at Western Kentucky University. Dr. Fred Stickle, taught his last class Saturday, marking the end of his teaching career.

“I have offered many times weekend classes and it meets Fridays and Saturdays for several weekends. With the pandemic, we have had more online classes and then we had some Saturdays where we meet all day long. That has been kind of fun because being an all-day course we do all kinds of things to make it not too boring,” said Dr. Stickle, professor.

Over the years Dr. Stickle has not only worked on the hill but practiced as a marriage and family therapist.

“I think my counseling helps my teaching and my teaching helps my counseling. I think the combination of the two really makes it better. I have enjoyed it,” added Dr. Stickle.

Proving Dr. Stickle’s classes have been impactful over the years, one of his former students still uses his course materials.

“I still have the folders the handouts that he gave me. I still keep them in a tote bag that I use and pull from that. I will review to just help me with and situations and things at home,” said Caleb Bonner, Marriage and Family Therapist.

Dr. Stickle was selected three times as the outstanding teacher of the year at WKU.

Although his time on the hill has come to an end, he will still be working as a marriage and family therapist at his practice in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.