Advertisement

WKU professor teaches one last class after a 42-year career on the hill

By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Forty-two years on the hill has come to an end for one professor at Western Kentucky University. Dr. Fred Stickle, taught his last class Saturday, marking the end of his teaching career.

“I have offered many times weekend classes and it meets Fridays and Saturdays for several weekends. With the pandemic, we have had more online classes and then we had some Saturdays where we meet all day long. That has been kind of fun because being an all-day course we do all kinds of things to make it not too boring,” said Dr. Stickle, professor.

Over the years Dr. Stickle has not only worked on the hill but practiced as a marriage and family therapist.

“I think my counseling helps my teaching and my teaching helps my counseling. I think the combination of the two really makes it better. I have enjoyed it,” added Dr. Stickle.

Proving Dr. Stickle’s classes have been impactful over the years, one of his former students still uses his course materials.

“I still have the folders the handouts that he gave me. I still keep them in a tote bag that I use and pull from that. I will review to just help me with and situations and things at home,” said Caleb Bonner, Marriage and Family Therapist.

Dr. Stickle was selected three times as the outstanding teacher of the year at WKU.

Although his time on the hill has come to an end, he will still be working as a marriage and family therapist at his practice in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station
‘We don’t want that to happen’: Mother Goose landmark in danger of being demolished
(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces 10th straight week of declining cases, lowest positivity rate since early July

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Mild start to the week, rain chances hold off a while longer
Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
KY woman says late federal refund is hurting her finances
KY woman says late federal refund is hurting her finances
KY Woman Says Late Federal Refund is Hurting Her Finances
KY Woman Says Late Federal Refund is Hurting Her Finances
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Gas station employees save woman from abduction