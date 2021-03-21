Advertisement

Whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute

(Ole Smoky Distillery)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A hangover from Trump-era tariff disputes could become more painful for American whiskey distillers unless their entanglement in the trans-Atlantic fight is resolved soon.

Bourbon, Tennessee whiskey, and rye whiskey were left out of recent breakthroughs to rebuild U.S trade relations with the European Union and the United Kingdom.

But the European Union’s and United Kingdom’s 25% tariffs on American whiskey remain and the EU’s rate is set to double in June.

A spirits advocate is imploring the top U.S. trade envoy to not leave whiskey producers behind.

The Distilled Spirits Council urged suspension of the European tariffs and agreements removing them.

