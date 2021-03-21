Advertisement

Virus bounces VCU from NCAA Tournament; Oregon advances

The seventh-seeded Ducks will advance to the second round without playing.
VCU's Adrian Baldwin, right, looks for an open pass as St. Bonaventure's Dominick Welch defends...
VCU's Adrian Baldwin, right, looks for an open pass as St. Bonaventure's Dominick Welch defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Atlantic Ten Conference tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - VCU has been pulled from the NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. The NCAA says the 10th-seeded Rams’ first-round game Saturday against Oregon has been declared a no-contest.

The seventh-seeded Ducks will advance to the second round without playing. The announcement came a little more than three hours before the teams were set to play in the West Region. The NCAA didn’t offer specific details, citing privacy concerns, and said that the decision came after consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
‘We don’t want that to happen’: Mother Goose landmark in danger of being demolished
(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station

Latest News

(Photo: Alice Lloyd College Lady Eagles)
Alice Lloyd College Lady Eagles Capture 2021 DI Women’s Basketball National Championship
Knox Central celebrates a 81-74 win over Wolfe County to advance to the Mountain Classic...
Knox Central takes down Barbourville for sixth straight 51st District title
Boys 14th Region tournament semifinals set
15th Region tournament brackets set