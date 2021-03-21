Advertisement

Rain chances lurk after sunny start to work week

By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a gorgeous start to the spring season in the mountains with comfortable temperatures and beautiful sunshine. We’ll see one more day of favorable weather before rain chances move back in.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Partly cloudy skies tonight will keep lows slightly elevated compared to last night, but most of us will still dip below the 40° mark for those overnight lows. We’ll have to keep an eye on the chance for a bit of frost as well!

It’ll be a carbon copy of Sunday for Monday as Mostly sunny skies will be around for the daytime hours. This, along with high pressure beginning to move to the east, will allow our high temperatures to move back up into the 70s! Definitely a day for lunch outside or a midday walk. Clouds begin to build in overnight, but conditions stay dry with lows falling back into the upper 40s.

Into the Midweek

Temperatures look to stay in the upper 60s to near 70° for highs Tuesday through Thursday, however we will bring rain chances back into the mix. Weaker disturbances look to move through as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday that could give us a few to scattered showers, respectively. As we head into Thursday, current indications are that another strong cold front will try to approach the region late on Thursday, bringing us more chances for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Still plenty of time to watch that.

End of the Week

Early indications are that we’ll cool down into the low to middle 60s Friday through next Sunday with more scattered shower chances each and every afternoon.

