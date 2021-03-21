Advertisement

Pulaski Co. bounces Southwestern from region tournament, 49-40

Maroons advance in 12th Region tourney
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Pulaski Co. won its sixth-straight, knocking Southwestern out of the 12th Region tournament on Saturday, 49-40.

It was Pulaski Co.’s third win over the Warriors this season.

The Maroons (14-6) will face Lincoln Co. on Wednesday night in one semifinal game.

Southwestern ends its season at 10-12.

