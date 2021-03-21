Advertisement

“Paint Her Story” honoring Women’s History Month

By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A local organization held an event for girls in Bowling Green on Saturday in honor of Women’s History Month.

“Paint Her Story” featured renowned artist Alice Waddell. The young women were able to take to a canvas and draw how they saw themselves now or in the future.

Each figure included converse and pearls in honor of women coming together on inauguration day.

“All of the canvases will allow the girls to paint chucks and pearls. Then they can essentially draw the body however they see themselves. The symbolism behind that really goes back to how we as women can find more ways to support each other and one of our recent examples of that is when so many women came together during the inauguration,” said Aurelia Spaulding, Founder / Executive Director, For a Real Change, Inc.

For a Real Change, INC. hopes to host more programs in the upcoming months.

