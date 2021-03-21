Advertisement

Off-duty deputy, bystanders pull two people out of burning building in early morning fatal fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a deadly fire on the 5100 block of Ripley Road, according to Spencer Fire Chief Rob Miller.

A passerby reported the fire to dispatchers a little after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

That passerby, according to Jody Ratliff, the Roane County EMS Director, was an off-duty deputy.

Ratliff says the deputy was able to pull two people out of the burning building. Officials say, three other men helped the off-duty deputy.

While Ratliff says one person died at the scene, the second person would have “never had a chance” had it “not been for the deputy’s heroic efforts.”

“If it wasn’t for the three other Samaritans, I’m not sure we would’ve gotten the patient out,” the off-duty deputy said.

The fire is out at this time and the investigation is underway.

There are two fatalities, according to Chief Miller. One person was also transported to the hospital.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
‘We don’t want that to happen’: Mother Goose landmark in danger of being demolished
(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station

Latest News

Photo: West Virginia DNR
Golden rainbow trout stocking returns to West Virginia lakes, streams
Whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute
The Queen of Country is rolling out a custom ice cream flavor.
Dolly Parton announces custom ice cream flavor benefitting Imagination Library
“Paint Her Story” honoring Women’s History Month.
“Paint Her Story” honoring Women’s History Month
Richard Henline and his wife Teda Henline. Richard, "sickest COVID-19 patient in the Midwest"...
Man labeled ‘sickest COVID-19 patient in Midwest’ comes home after nearly 300 days in medical facilities