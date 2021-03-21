Off-duty deputy, bystanders pull two people out of burning building in early morning fatal fire

SPENCER, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a deadly fire on the 5100 block of Ripley Road, according to Spencer Fire Chief Rob Miller.

A passerby reported the fire to dispatchers a little after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

That passerby, according to Jody Ratliff, the Roane County EMS Director, was an off-duty deputy.

Ratliff says the deputy was able to pull two people out of the burning building. Officials say, three other men helped the off-duty deputy.

While Ratliff says one person died at the scene, the second person would have “never had a chance” had it “not been for the deputy’s heroic efforts.”

“If it wasn’t for the three other Samaritans, I’m not sure we would’ve gotten the patient out,” the off-duty deputy said.

The fire is out at this time and the investigation is underway.

There are two fatalities, according to Chief Miller. One person was also transported to the hospital.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.