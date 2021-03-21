Advertisement

NCAA opens up weightlifting facility for women’s teams

FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media. Administrators vowed to do better. NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt spoke on a zoom call Friday, March 19, 2021, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Teams at the NCAA women’s basketball tournament finally have a weight room.

By Saturday, a day after the NCAA was heavily criticized for not having an adequate facility for the women’s teams to lift, the organization had created a fully stocked workout room at the convention center in San Antonio near the practice courts.

The NCAA had originally told teams in a manual that there wouldn’t be a weight room facility until after the second round when only 16 teams would remain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
‘We don’t want that to happen’: Mother Goose landmark in danger of being demolished
(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station

Latest News

Photo: West Virginia DNR
Golden rainbow trout stocking returns to West Virginia lakes, streams
In this Friday, March 19, 2021 photo, a District of Columbia Fire Boat checks buoys in the...
AP sources: Iran threatens US Army base and top general
Whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute
The Queen of Country is rolling out a custom ice cream flavor.
Dolly Parton announces custom ice cream flavor benefitting Imagination Library