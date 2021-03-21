Man labeled ‘sickest COVID-19 patient in Midwest’ comes home after nearly 300 days in medical facilities

CINCINNATI (FOX19/WYMT) - A local man who was called the “sickest COVID-19 patient in the Midwest” got to come home this week after spending 297 days in medical facilities.

Richard Henline, 67, was admitted into Christ Hospital at 7 a.m. one day in May, and by 1:30 p.m. on the same day, doctors put him on a ventilator, his wife Teda said.

>> Local man dubbed ‘sickest COVID patient in Midwest’ makes miraculous recovery

Teda says that she was told in June that her husband of 29 years was “one of the sickest COVID-19 patients in the Midwest.”

She says that at first, he did not feel like himself. Initially, doctors did not think much of it, but Richard’s condition was not getting better after several days of being in the hospital.

Teda says a month later, Richard went into cardiac arrest.

Shortly after, she says she was called to visit her husband because doctors were not sure if he was going to make it out of the hospital alive.

Richard survived 26 days on a ventilator and endured paralytic drugs, heavy sedation, cardiac arrest, daily dialysis, pneumonia and other life-threatening situations.

In July, he was moved from the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Christ Hospital to the medical ICU to begin therapy. It was the first time Teda had been able to see her husband in 53 days.

Richard was then taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he continued his rehab. On Sept. 11, he was then taken to Highlandspring of Fort Thomas Healthcare Center and Rehabilitation Center, where he spent the rest of his time.

Teda says Richard doesn’t remember much from May to July but remembers hearing her voice.

Richard is now recovering at home with his family by his side.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.