Local health officials urge everyone to stay safe while weather gets warmer

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Spring is finally here and with the weather warming up that means more people are going outside. Currently, health officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department say the number of COVID-19 cases are the lowest they have seen.

“I think our lowest in the district is Knott County at 5.8, highest of 16 in Wolfe County and for our seven counties in Kentucky River District, this is the lowest the incident rate has been in some time,” Public Health Director of the Kentucky River District Health Department Scott Lockard said.

Lockard said people heading outdoors will help the situation.

“The virus spreads the easiest indoors, from person to person. So...when we get outside, more airflow and a transition to more outdoor activities, it’s just going to be better all the way around,” Lockard said.

Lockard urges everyone to get vaccinated first.

“If you’re interested in getting a vaccine and you’re over 18 years of age, call your local health department, call ARH, call Primary Care Center, call Mountain Comp., get on a list because you will get vaccinated sooner rather than later,” Lockard said.

Despite this, Lockard asked everyone to continue following the guidelines.

“Please don’t let up on all good things that have got us this far. When you’re with others continue to mask, continue to wash your hands, continue to take those precautions,” Lockard said.

Saying we are not out of the woods yet.

“If we let our guard down and think this pandemic is over before it actually is. We’ll see an increase in cases. So, we still have to take precautions and be wary. That’s always on our minds,” Lockard said.

Lockard said he understands everyone has suffered mentally and physically from being cooped up inside. He asks that if you plan on taking advantage of the season and warmer weather, please use caution.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

