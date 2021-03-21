Advertisement

Lieutenant Gov. Jacqueline Coleman urges students to apply for financial aid

Jacqueline Coleman Kentucky's Lt. Governor
Jacqueline Coleman Kentucky's Lt. Governor(Commonwealth of Kentucky)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Gov. Jacqueline Coleman posted on Twitter encouraging students to apply for financial aid or the FAFSA.

Lt. Gov. Coleman said the sooner students apply, the sooner their career can turn into a reality.

“These benefits start with positive steps like filling out the FAFSA form, which each year allows thousands of students to secure financial resources necessary for success,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.

To apply for the FAFSA, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station
‘We don’t want that to happen’: Mother Goose landmark in danger of being demolished
(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces 10th straight week of declining cases, lowest positivity rate since early July

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Mild start to the week, rain chances hold off a while longer
Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
KY woman says late federal refund is hurting her finances
KY woman says late federal refund is hurting her finances
KY Woman Says Late Federal Refund is Hurting Her Finances
KY Woman Says Late Federal Refund is Hurting Her Finances
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Gas station employees save woman from abduction