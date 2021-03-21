Lieutenant Gov. Jacqueline Coleman urges students to apply for financial aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Gov. Jacqueline Coleman posted on Twitter encouraging students to apply for financial aid or the FAFSA.

Lt. Gov. Coleman said the sooner students apply, the sooner their career can turn into a reality.

“These benefits start with positive steps like filling out the FAFSA form, which each year allows thousands of students to secure financial resources necessary for success,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.

To apply for the FAFSA, click here.

