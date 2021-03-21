Knox Central takes down Barbourville for sixth straight 51st District title
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox Central controlled the game from the opening possession against Barbourville, winning 85-57 over the hosts for the program’s sixth straight 51st District crown.
The Panthers led 40-27 at the half and outscored the Tigers by 14 in the third quarter to put Barbourville away. It’s the second straight district runner-up honor for Barbourville.
Both teams turn their attention to the 13th Region Tournament, starting with the region draw on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.
