Advertisement

Johnson County officials pushing for state assistance for those affected by flooding

By Cory Sanning
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A community in need of relief after extensive storm damage, Johnson County officials are continuing their push for additional help.

“One of the ways in which we’re continuing that recovery process is trying to seek assistance from both state and federal governments,” Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie said.

Officials said that they are working with partners across the Commonwealth to make this happen.

“We met with Kentucky (State) Emergency Management and FEMA officials to do preliminary damage assessments for individual properties and businesses here in our community,” McKenzie said.

Officials said that while there is no guarantee, McKenzie and others in the county said that they will work to get it.

“We will then be in consideration if the state seeks a federal declaration, then our hope is that Johnson County will be included in that declaration,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said that he will remain hopeful as his community stands behind him.

“You don’t move past these without full community support and efforts and so we’ve had that from day one,” McKenzie said. “We will be fine, it’s just going take some time. But we want folks to know that we’re seeking all the support we can possibly get.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station
‘We don’t want that to happen’: Mother Goose landmark in danger of being demolished
(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces 10th straight week of declining cases, lowest positivity rate since early July

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Mild start to the week, rain chances hold off a while longer
Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
KY woman says late federal refund is hurting her finances
KY woman says late federal refund is hurting her finances
KY Woman Says Late Federal Refund is Hurting Her Finances
KY Woman Says Late Federal Refund is Hurting Her Finances
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Gas station employees save woman from abduction