In-person classes resume Monday at Magoffin County High School

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 10:57 p.m.: Magoffin County High School officials said in-person classes will continue Monday.

For more information read below:

Posted by Magoffin County Schools on Sunday, March 21, 2021

Original Story:

A planned power outage by Kentucky Power will impact Magoffin County High School on Monday.

School officials said in-person classes at the high school are canceled. All high school students will attend virtual classes.

All other schools in the district will attend in-person classes.

In-person learning will return on Tuesday, March 23.

