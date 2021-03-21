In-person classes resume Monday at Magoffin County High School
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 10:57 p.m.: Magoffin County High School officials said in-person classes will continue Monday.
For more information read below:
Original Story:
A planned power outage by Kentucky Power will impact Magoffin County High School on Monday.
School officials said in-person classes at the high school are canceled. All high school students will attend virtual classes.
All other schools in the district will attend in-person classes.
In-person learning will return on Tuesday, March 23.
