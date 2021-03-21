Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces 10th straight week of declining cases, lowest positivity rate since early July

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) Gov. Andy Beshear announced 316 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total 420,828 to cases.

463 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 111 in the ICU. patients 71 remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is 2.97%, the lowest since July 3.

The governor also announced 16 new deaths on Sunday. The state reported two new audit deaths. This brings the state’s death toll to 5,738.

Gov. Beshear said the state has vaccinated 139,530 Kentuckians with their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine this week. 34% of Kentuckians 18 years or older have been partially vaccinated.

4,761,249 tests have been administered in the state so far, and at least 49,105 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

