Former Cumberland Mayor Loretta Cornett dies, city council member confirms

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Cumberland Mayor Loretta Cornett died Saturday night, the city council member said. Cornett served as mayor from January 2007 to December 2010.

Cumberland City County Member David C. Dixon told WYMT Cornett was a business owner in Cumberland. Dixon said she owned Cornett Furniture for “many years.”

“She was a friend to everyone, it didn’t matter, you know, she was not a person that looked at last names, I mean, you know, in a small town that’s one of the things you get hung up on sometimes,” said Dixon. “But Loretta was just very much a friend to all, and if she could help you, she would help you.”

Cornett served on the City Council before becoming mayor.

Dixon said as of now, there are no funeral arrangements.

