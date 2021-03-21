Advertisement

Former Cumberland Mayor Loretta Cornett dies, city council member confirms

By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Cumberland Mayor Loretta Cornett died Saturday night, the city council member said. Cornett served as mayor from January 2007 to December 2010.

Cumberland City County Member David C. Dixon told WYMT Cornett was a business owner in Cumberland. Dixon said she owned Cornett Furniture for “many years.”

“She was a friend to everyone, it didn’t matter, you know, she was not a person that looked at last names, I mean, you know, in a small town that’s one of the things you get hung up on sometimes,” said Dixon. “But Loretta was just very much a friend to all, and if she could help you, she would help you.”

Cornett served on the City Council before becoming mayor.

Dixon said as of now, there are no funeral arrangements.

This morning I got some news that has saddened me. Former Cumberland Mayor Loretta Cornett passed away. Loretta has been...

Posted by David C. Dixon, EdS - Cumberland City Council Member on Sunday, March 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station
‘We don’t want that to happen’: Mother Goose landmark in danger of being demolished
(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces 10th straight week of declining cases, lowest positivity rate since early July

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Mild start to the week, rain chances hold off a while longer
Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
KY woman says late federal refund is hurting her finances
KY woman says late federal refund is hurting her finances
KY Woman Says Late Federal Refund is Hurting Her Finances
KY Woman Says Late Federal Refund is Hurting Her Finances
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Gas station employees save woman from abduction