Dolly Parton announces custom ice cream flavor benefitting Imagination Library

The Queen of Country is rolling out a custom ice cream flavor.
The Queen of Country is rolling out a custom ice cream flavor.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton has entered a new industry, ice cream.

The country singer recently announced the release of her own ice cream flavor.

Parton partnered with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream for a custom flavor. All proceeds from the sale of the ice cream will benefit Dolly’s Imagination Library. The Imagination Library is a book gifting program that supplies free books to children.

The flavor, “Specially Made for Dolly” was announced on March 15 on Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream’s Instagram.

A release date for the ice cream or flavor details have not been announced, but fans can sign up online to be notified when they become available.

