Breathitt County Sheriff: Littering becoming a problem, “will not be tolerated”

Source: Breathitt County Sheriff's Office
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said on a Facebook post the sheriff’s office is seeing an increase in littering.

Sheriff Hollan said his office has received pictures of trash being dumped on private and county property.

Hollan said elderly people in the county are paying to remove litter from their properties.

The sheriff reminded people that littering is a misdemeanor and “will not be tolerated.”

You can read more below:

**Litter is becoming a Big Problem** We have received calls, messages, and text with photos of trash being dumped on...

Posted by Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, March 21, 2021

