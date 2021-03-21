Breathitt County Sheriff: Littering becoming a problem, “will not be tolerated”

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said on a Facebook post the sheriff’s office is seeing an increase in littering.

Sheriff Hollan said his office has received pictures of trash being dumped on private and county property.

Hollan said elderly people in the county are paying to remove litter from their properties.

The sheriff reminded people that littering is a misdemeanor and “will not be tolerated.”

