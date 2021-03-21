Advertisement

Boys 14th Region tournament semifinals set

By Camille Gear
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WYMT) - The boys’ 14th Region tournament tipped off at Breathitt County on Saturday. Here are the scores from the quarterfinals.

Perry Central 40, Estill County 37

Knott Central 64, Breathitt County 51

Wolfe County 74, Owsley County 46

Hazard 85, Cordia 68

Perry Central and Knott Central will meet on Monday, March 22nd at 5:30 p.m. in the first semifinal, with Wolfe County and Hazard following at 8 p.m. The winners will battle for the region crown on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

