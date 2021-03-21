Boys 14th Region tournament semifinals set
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WYMT) - The boys’ 14th Region tournament tipped off at Breathitt County on Saturday. Here are the scores from the quarterfinals.
Perry Central 40, Estill County 37
Knott Central 64, Breathitt County 51
Wolfe County 74, Owsley County 46
Hazard 85, Cordia 68
Perry Central and Knott Central will meet on Monday, March 22nd at 5:30 p.m. in the first semifinal, with Wolfe County and Hazard following at 8 p.m. The winners will battle for the region crown on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
