Blair Green scores 10, No. 4 Kentucky beats No. 13 Idaho State 71-63

By Camille Gear
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
(WYMT) - No. 4 Kentucky moves on in the NCAA Tournament after beating No. 13 Idaho State 71-63. This is Kentucky’s 12th straight win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Rhyne Howard and Chasity Patterson led the Cats with 14 points each, Blair Green followed with 10.

The Wildcats went on a 7-0 run in the second quarter to end the half, 30-24.

Kentucky will play No. 5 Iowa on Tuesday in the second round.

