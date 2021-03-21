Blair Green scores 10, No. 4 Kentucky beats No. 13 Idaho State 71-63

(WYMT) - No. 4 Kentucky moves on in the NCAA Tournament after beating No. 13 Idaho State 71-63. This is Kentucky’s 12th straight win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Rhyne Howard and Chasity Patterson led the Cats with 14 points each, Blair Green followed with 10.

So smooth.



606... give her some love.



10 POINTS 🙋‍♀️@greenblair32 pic.twitter.com/vVCloxE2gp — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) March 21, 2021

The Wildcats went on a 7-0 run in the second quarter to end the half, 30-24.

Ended the half on a 7-0 run.



We will take it. 💃 pic.twitter.com/Hdg7GJglRZ — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) March 21, 2021

Kentucky will play No. 5 Iowa on Tuesday in the second round.

