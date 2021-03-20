WATCH: Seven district champions crowned on Friday night
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WYMT) - District tournaments are almost finished up in the Mountains. Here are the scores from across the Mountains, plus the highlights from each game.
49th District girls championship
North Laurel 63, Clay County 51
51st District girls championship
Pineville 42, Knox Central 38
52nd District boys championship
Harlan 61, Harlan County 55
57th District boys championship
Paintsville 84, Johnson Central 73 (2OT)
58th District girls championship
Lawrence County 72, Floyd Central 58
59th District girls championship
Pikeville 55, Shelby Valley 38
60th District boys championship
Belfry 72, Pike Central 67
