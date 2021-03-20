Advertisement

WATCH: Seven district champions crowned on Friday night

By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WYMT) - District tournaments are almost finished up in the Mountains. Here are the scores from across the Mountains, plus the highlights from each game.

49th District girls championship

North Laurel 63, Clay County 51

51st District girls championship

Pineville 42, Knox Central 38

52nd District boys championship

Harlan 61, Harlan County 55

57th District boys championship

Paintsville 84, Johnson Central 73 (2OT)

58th District girls championship

Lawrence County 72, Floyd Central 58

59th District girls championship

Pikeville 55, Shelby Valley 38

60th District boys championship

Belfry 72, Pike Central 67

