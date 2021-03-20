Advertisement

Virginia bans testing cosmetics on animals

Virginia is the fourth state to ban the testing of cosmetics on animals, joining California, Nevada and Illinois, the Humane Society said.
FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news...
FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam has signed two criminal justice reform bills into law and proposed adding $1 million to the state budget to investigate the culture at the Virginia Military Institute after a newspaper article described allegations of racism. The legislature is scheduled to reconvene Monday, Nov. 9, to consider Northam’s proposed budget revisions and other amendments to legislation approved during a special session. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill this month banning the testing of cosmetics on animals in Virginia.

The Humane Cosmetics Act prevents a cosmetics manufacturer from conducting or contracting for cosmetic animal testing in Virginia starting January 1, 2022.

It also bans the sale of cosmetics tested on animals beginning July 1, 2022.

The Humane Society of the United States praised the move and said it “illustrates a growing momentum in efforts to end unnecessary testing on animals in the United States and around the world for products like shampoos, mascara and lipstick.”

Virginia is the fourth state to ban the testing of cosmetics on animals, joining California, Nevada and Illinois, the Humane Society said.

Six other states are considering similar bills, including New Jersey, Maryland, Rhode Island, Hawaii, New York and Oregon.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
‘We don’t want that to happen’: Mother Goose landmark in danger of being demolished
(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station

Latest News

Photo: West Virginia DNR
Golden rainbow trout stocking returns to West Virginia lakes, streams
Whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute
The Queen of Country is rolling out a custom ice cream flavor.
Dolly Parton announces custom ice cream flavor benefitting Imagination Library
“Paint Her Story” honoring Women’s History Month.
“Paint Her Story” honoring Women’s History Month
Richard Henline and his wife Teda Henline. Richard, "sickest COVID-19 patient in the Midwest"...
Man labeled ‘sickest COVID-19 patient in Midwest’ comes home after nearly 300 days in medical facilities