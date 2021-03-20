Sunny start to spring continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a really nice start to spring this afternoon with sunny skies and temperatures near 60°! And the good news is, we’ll do the whole thing again tomorrow.

Tonight through Sunday Night

Simple forecast through the rest of the weekend as high pressure is in control here in the mountains. Skies should be clear tonight with light easterly winds. That should get our lows tonight down into the middle 30s for tonight.

We will continue to see sunny skies into Sunday afternoon with light easterly winds. Temperatures will be slightly nicer as southeasterly winds takeover, we’ll see afternoon highs closer to the middle 60s. Another day to get out and enjoy the second day of spring! Cool nights continue with clear skies and calm winds, settling into the upper 30s.

Beginning of the Week

Mostly sunny skies continue for our day on Monday as temperatures soar into the low 70s ahead of our next rain chance. Lows overnight fall back into the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll continue with the mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday with the chance for an afternoon shower or storm as highs once again get up into the upper 60s. We’ll lose the rain chances overnight as lows fall back into the upper 50s.

Later in the week

After mostly cloudy skies and a chance for an afternoon shower on Wednesday, we watch the potential for another storm system to move through late Thursday and into Friday. Models are still iffy on the exact timing, but this is another situation where we’ll have to watch for the potential for a few storms. We’ll start clearing out Friday afternoon with early indications showing sunny skies for next weekend.

