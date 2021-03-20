Advertisement

Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12

(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)(Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about a woman who has been missing since March 12.

Deputies say 22-year-old Angelica F. Monhollen was last seen around 2 p.m. on Level Green Road west of Corbin.

Anyone with information about her or her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Police car
One dead, multiple injured after crash in Harlan County
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust

Latest News

Jennifer Smith
Middlesboro Police: Woman charged with DUI, other charges
(Photo: Clay County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Man arrested in Clay County on burglary, evading arrest charges
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Kentucky River Regional Jail