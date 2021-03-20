Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about a woman who has been missing since March 12.

Deputies say 22-year-old Angelica F. Monhollen was last seen around 2 p.m. on Level Green Road west of Corbin.

Anyone with information about her or her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

