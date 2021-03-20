Advertisement

Sheriff: Man arrested in Clay County on burglary, evading arrest charges

(Photo: Clay County Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County deputies said a suspect in a burglary was taken in following a brief foot chase Friday afternoon.

Deputies said they received a call saying that 25-year-old William Mosley was involved in a burglary that happened at a home off Highway 1482 earlier in the week.

When deputies arrived, Mosley attempted to outrun them on foot. Following a brief chase, Mosley was arrested without incident.

Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch, deputies learned he did have an active warrant for his arrest involving the alleged burglary.

Mosley was additionally charged with evading police and taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

