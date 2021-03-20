Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting

Dallas police say one person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting inside a...
Dallas police say one person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting inside a nightclub.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say one person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting inside a nightclub.

Police say in a news release that the shooting happened during a fight between two groups inside Pryme Night Club, and that the shooter got away.

A person in one of the groups pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking six people. Those six people were taken to hospitals where one woman was pronounced dead.

The extent of the injuries to the other five people range from stable to critical condition.

Police say the shooter got away. The investigation is ongoing.

