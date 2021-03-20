Middlesboro Police: Woman charged with DUI, other charges

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Police officers said they received a call on Friday of a reckless driver. Officers said the caller said they were almost hit by the reckless driver on North 25th Street.

Officers found the driver on Old Pineville Pike. Officer Ryan Collins said the driver “crossed over the double yellow line several times.”

Officer Collins pulled over the driver Jennifer Smith, who had “glassy constricted eyes and slurred speech,” the officer said.

Smith was unsteady on her feet and failed all field sobriety tests.

Police say Smith was charged with the following: DUI, operating on a suspended license, no insurance, no registration plate and failure to wear a seatbelt.

