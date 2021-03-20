Advertisement

Middlesboro Police: Woman charged with DUI, other charges

Jennifer Smith
Jennifer Smith(Credit: Middlesboro Police Dept.)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Police officers said they received a call on Friday of a reckless driver. Officers said the caller said they were almost hit by the reckless driver on North 25th Street.

Officers found the driver on Old Pineville Pike. Officer Ryan Collins said the driver “crossed over the double yellow line several times.”

Officer Collins pulled over the driver Jennifer Smith, who had “glassy constricted eyes and slurred speech,” the officer said.

Smith was unsteady on her feet and failed all field sobriety tests.

Police say Smith was charged with the following: DUI, operating on a suspended license, no insurance, no registration plate and failure to wear a seatbelt.

On 3-19-2021 Officer received a call on a silver Dodge with Ky registration plate ANW309 driving reckless. The caller...

Posted by Middlesboro Police Department on Saturday, March 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Police car
One dead, multiple injured after crash in Harlan County
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust

Latest News

(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
(Photo: Clay County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Man arrested in Clay County on burglary, evading arrest charges
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Kentucky River Regional Jail