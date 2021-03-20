Advertisement

Man dies in ATV crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police say a man has died in an ATV crash at a popular off-roading site in Rush.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday night.

KSP officials say 35-year-old Adam L. Burns is the victim.

Police tell WSAZ Burns went into an unauthorized area of the ATV park and tried to climb up a steep embankment when he lost control.

Troopers say Burns overturned several times before he was eventually ejected from the ATV.

Officials say Burns was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

