Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police are investigating after receiving a call about a two-year-old hit by a car Friday evening in Harlan County.

Troopers from KSP Post 10 in Harlan responded to Cedar Park Drive in the Putney community just before 7:00 p.m. Friday. They found that a two-year-old had died after being hit by a car.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.