Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Kentucky River Regional Jail

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail confirmed to WYMT several inmates tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

Jail administrator Lonnie Brewer says they tested 46 inmates and five came back positive.

He also added that this is the first time inmates in general population cells have tested positive.

While others came in while positive, they were kept in isolation.

Brewer says they plan to test more inmates next week.

