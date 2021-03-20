Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 600 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths Saturday

Team Kentucky
Team Kentucky(Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) Gov. Andy Beshear announced 644 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 420,512 cases.

457 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 111 in the ICU. 65 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is 3.07%

The governor also announced 25 new deaths on Saturday. This brings the state’s death toll to 5,720.

4,761,249 tests have been administered in the state so far, and at least 49,088 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

On Saturday, Gov. Beshear reported 644 new #COVID19 cases and a positivity rate near 3%. For more on today’s report visit KyCovid19.Ky.gov.

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, March 20, 2021

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

