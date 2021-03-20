Advertisement

East Tenn. man accused of being involved in child pornography production

Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Johnson City man was arrested after investigation revealed his alleged involvement in child pornography production.

According to TBI, Sean Venning, 42, was charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities said the investigation began after TBI received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

TBI agents worked with the Johnson City Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office to identify Venning as a suspect and determine his involvement in producing child pornography.

Venning was arrested Friday and booked on a $50,000 bond. TBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
‘We don’t want that to happen’: Mother Goose landmark in danger of being demolished
(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station

Latest News

Photo: West Virginia DNR
Golden rainbow trout stocking returns to West Virginia lakes, streams
Whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute
The Queen of Country is rolling out a custom ice cream flavor.
Dolly Parton announces custom ice cream flavor benefitting Imagination Library
“Paint Her Story” honoring Women’s History Month.
“Paint Her Story” honoring Women’s History Month
Richard Henline and his wife Teda Henline. Richard, "sickest COVID-19 patient in the Midwest"...
Man labeled ‘sickest COVID-19 patient in Midwest’ comes home after nearly 300 days in medical facilities