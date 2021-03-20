East Tenn. man accused of being involved in child pornography production

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Johnson City man was arrested after investigation revealed his alleged involvement in child pornography production.

According to TBI, Sean Venning, 42, was charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities said the investigation began after TBI received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

TBI agents worked with the Johnson City Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office to identify Venning as a suspect and determine his involvement in producing child pornography.

Venning was arrested Friday and booked on a $50,000 bond. TBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.

