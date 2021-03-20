Advertisement

Doctors discuss what to do if you miss your booster shot

By WAVE News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more and more people are getting their shot at the vaccine, health officials want to remind you to show up to your booster appointment.

“There is no process in starting over, so the optimal timing is to receive your booster within 42 days of your primary dose,” Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Associate Medical Director of Department of Public Health and Wellness said.

While that is the suggested timing, if you happened to miss your second shot be sure to reschedule your appointment.

If you know you’re not going to be able to make you booster appointment because of a scheduled conflict, doctors said you need to call days ahead and notify them.

“If you miss the appointment, you don’t want it to be given to someone else and you don’t want to miss your shot,” Dr. Monalisa Tailor internal medicine physician with Norton Healthcare.

Healthcare officials said to keep in mind that both vaccines have to be pulled from coolers and prepped before being administered.

Tailor said many of her patient are also asking if they can get their second dose early in hopes of speeding up the vaccination process.

“You can’t do that. We have to have that timing that spacing of the three weeks for Pfizer and the four weeks for the Moderna so that you can make sure that you build that immunity,” Tailor said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
‘We don’t want that to happen’: Mother Goose landmark in danger of being demolished
(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station

Latest News

Photo: West Virginia DNR
Golden rainbow trout stocking returns to West Virginia lakes, streams
Whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute
The Queen of Country is rolling out a custom ice cream flavor.
Dolly Parton announces custom ice cream flavor benefitting Imagination Library
“Paint Her Story” honoring Women’s History Month.
“Paint Her Story” honoring Women’s History Month
Richard Henline and his wife Teda Henline. Richard, "sickest COVID-19 patient in the Midwest"...
Man labeled ‘sickest COVID-19 patient in Midwest’ comes home after nearly 300 days in medical facilities