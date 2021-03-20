COVID-19 testing still critical as vaccination efforts speed up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Mayor’s Office announced Friday that COVID-19 testing will restart at Bluegrass Community & Technical College Newtown Campus on Wednesday, March 24.

The site had been closed due to concerns over potential billing problems, which have now been resolved. The city will partner with The University of Kentucky at this site. Testing will be provided by Wild Health.

Dr. Luke Murray with Wild Health said fewer people have been getting swabbed lately. He believes testing still needs to be available widespread.

Even though vaccine distribution is picking up, there’s still a big window for the immunity to build up. Dr. Murray recommends getting tested the same day you get vaccinated, so you don’t confuse side effects with symptoms.

“That way you’re not coming back symptomatic to a testing site and potentially exposing my staff,” he said.

He said people should take advantage of the many free testing opportunities because these drive-thru sites won’t last forever.

“At some point federal funding and state funding will dry up for all the public testing that’s happening. And so when it happens, it will drive commensurate to the demand (as I would assume) and so folks will just go back to their doctors office because there’s just not going to be as much of a demand.”

The BCTC testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. People can schedule an appointment for any Wild Health testing site HERE.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.