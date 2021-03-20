Al Smith, longtime journalist and first host of KET’s ‘Comment on Kentucky’, dies at 94

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Al Smith, the pioneering journalist and civic leader, as well as the first host of KET’s public affairs roundtable “Comment on Kentucky”, died Friday at his home in Sarasota, Florida, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. He was 94.

Smith had been in hospice care for several days after suffering renal failure.

Smith owned several newspapers in towns such as Russellville, Cadis, London, Leitchfield, and Morgantown. President Jimmy Carter appointed him as the Federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission in 1979. When President Ronald Reagan was elected in 1980, Smith resigned but the Reagan administration asked him to stay on for nearly two more years.

He sold his newspapers in the 1980s and focused on hosting KET’s long-running public affairs program “Comment on Kentucky” which he hosted from its creation in 1974 until his retirement in 2007. He was succeeded by Ferrell Wellman and now Bill Bryant.

Governor Andy Beshear called Al Smith “a titan in the world of journalism” in a tweet Friday night. “His contributions to the press are unmatched and the commonwealth is a better place for the knowledge he imparted to us.”

A statement from Governor Andy Beshear on the passing of Al Smith.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Al Smith “the gold standard of community journalism in the Bluegrass.”

“On radio, on television and in print, he covered everyone from Kentucky’s most famous to those who wouldn’t be known outside their small town,” Sen. McConnell said. “In short, Al told our story.”

“Elaine and I share our sincere condolences with Martha Helen and their family. Al was a Kentucky legend through and through. We will miss him.”

Funeral arrangements for Smith are pending.

