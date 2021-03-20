Advertisement

7 pups found violently killed in Kanawha County; investigation underway

Seven puppies, all less than a year old, were found dead in a plastic tote beside Edens Fork...
Seven puppies, all less than a year old, were found dead in a plastic tote beside Edens Fork Road in Kanawha County.(WNDU)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Seven puppies, all less than a year old, were found dead in a plastic tote beside Edens Fork Road, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford said the pups “appear to have been killed in a violent manner.”

The sheriff’s office is assisting the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association with the investigation. Rutherford said the discovery was made in the vicinity of Kanawha Two-Mile Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 304-357-0169 or through the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. They can also visit here to leave any tips.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Police car
One dead, multiple injured after crash in Harlan County
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust

Latest News

(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Jennifer Smith
Middlesboro Police: Woman charged with DUI, other charges
(Photo: Clay County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Man arrested in Clay County on burglary, evading arrest charges
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Kentucky River Regional Jail