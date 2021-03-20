Advertisement

15th Region tournament brackets set

(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Both brackets are set in the 15th Region. The boys will be up first, with the girls tournament to follow, similar to the Sweet 16′s this year.

Boys Tournament:

Quarterfinals:

Monday, March 22nd

- Johnson Central vs. East Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

- Pike Central vs. Betsy Layne, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23rd

- Shelby Valley vs. Belfry, 6:30 p.m.

- Lawrence County vs. Paintsville, 8:15 p.m.

Semifinals:

Friday, March 26th at 6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Final:

Saturday, March 27th, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tournament:

Quarterfinals:

Wednesday, March 24th

- Floyd Central vs. Belfry, 6:30 p.m.

- Paintsville vs. Pikeville, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 25th

- Shelby Valley vs. Johnson Central, 6:30 p.m.

- Pike Central vs. Lawrence County, 8:15 p.m.

Semifinals:

Saturday, March 27th at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Final:

Monday, March 29th, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
‘We don’t want that to happen’: Mother Goose landmark in danger of being demolished
(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station

Latest News

(Photo: Alice Lloyd College Lady Eagles)
Alice Lloyd College Lady Eagles Capture 2021 DI Women’s Basketball National Championship
Knox Central celebrates a 81-74 win over Wolfe County to advance to the Mountain Classic...
Knox Central takes down Barbourville for sixth straight 51st District title
Boys 14th Region tournament semifinals set
VCU's Adrian Baldwin, right, looks for an open pass as St. Bonaventure's Dominick Welch defends...
Virus bounces VCU from NCAA Tournament; Oregon advances