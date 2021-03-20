15th Region tournament brackets set

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Both brackets are set in the 15th Region. The boys will be up first, with the girls tournament to follow, similar to the Sweet 16′s this year.

Boys Tournament:

Quarterfinals:

Monday, March 22nd

- Johnson Central vs. East Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

- Pike Central vs. Betsy Layne, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23rd

- Shelby Valley vs. Belfry, 6:30 p.m.

- Lawrence County vs. Paintsville, 8:15 p.m.

Semifinals:

Friday, March 26th at 6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Final:

Saturday, March 27th, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tournament:

Quarterfinals:

Wednesday, March 24th

- Floyd Central vs. Belfry, 6:30 p.m.

- Paintsville vs. Pikeville, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 25th

- Shelby Valley vs. Johnson Central, 6:30 p.m.

- Pike Central vs. Lawrence County, 8:15 p.m.

Semifinals:

Saturday, March 27th at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Final:

Monday, March 29th, 7 p.m.

