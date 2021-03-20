15th Region tournament brackets set
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Both brackets are set in the 15th Region. The boys will be up first, with the girls tournament to follow, similar to the Sweet 16′s this year.
Boys Tournament:
Quarterfinals:
Monday, March 22nd
- Johnson Central vs. East Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
- Pike Central vs. Betsy Layne, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday, March 23rd
- Shelby Valley vs. Belfry, 6:30 p.m.
- Lawrence County vs. Paintsville, 8:15 p.m.
Semifinals:
Friday, March 26th at 6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
Final:
Saturday, March 27th, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Tournament:
Quarterfinals:
Wednesday, March 24th
- Floyd Central vs. Belfry, 6:30 p.m.
- Paintsville vs. Pikeville, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 25th
- Shelby Valley vs. Johnson Central, 6:30 p.m.
- Pike Central vs. Lawrence County, 8:15 p.m.
Semifinals:
Saturday, March 27th at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Final:
Monday, March 29th, 7 p.m.
