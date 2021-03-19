Weekend Forecast: Cooler end to winter, spring starts on a nice note

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The rain is on the way out, but some much cooler air returns to wrap up the work and school week.

Today and Tonight

Outside of some scattered showers early, we will slowly start to clear out today. Temperatures will continue to drop for a bit before stabilizing and then moving back some as the sunshine returns later this afternoon. Highs should rebound to right around 50, a far cry from where they were yesterday.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and lows dropping into the low 30s.

Weekend Forecast

Spring officially begins at 5:37 tomorrow morning. It also begins with a beautiful day. Sunny skies will push us into the upper 50s on Saturday before we drop into the mid-30s under clear skies Saturday night. Sunday is a carbon copy of Saturday, but with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-30s. It’s shaping up to be a very nice weekend.

Extended Forecast

The new work and school week starts on a dry note Monday. Sunshine takes us into the upper 60s for daytime highs. After Monday, the models start to get a little uncertain, especially when it comes to rain chances. We’ll keep you posted as it gets a little closer. I can say highs for most of next week will be close to or just above the 70-degree mark. You can’t beat that for late March.

