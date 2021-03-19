UPIKE to hold in person graduation later this year with three separate ceremonies

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the University of Pikeville announced Friday morning they will have an in-person graduation ceremony for 2021 graduates.

In a news release, we’re told in order to meet COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, the university will host three ceremonies over the course of three days.

The first, for the College of Nursing & Human Services and the Patton College of Education will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 29th. The second, the commencement for the Coleman College of Business and the College of Arts & Sciences will be Friday, April 30th at 6 p.m. and the final ceremony, for the Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO) and the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine (KYCOM) will be Saturday, May 1st at 9 a.m.

All three will take place at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville. Due to COVID restrictions, only 2,200 people are allowed at each service and you will have to have a ticket to get in. Mask wearing, temperature checks and social distancing will be required for all those in attendance. Graduates and their families will also be able to celebrate virtually with a livestream for each ceremony.

In the release, UPIKE President Burton J. Webb, Ph.D., said he is happy to continue with the in-person commencement tradition. “We are pleased to be able to offer our students a face-to-face option for Commencement this year. After spending a year under pandemic restrictions, we are looking forward to celebrating this important milestone with our newest class of alumni,” said Webb. “It is our fervent hope that infection rates will continue to fall as the spring semester progresses.”

For more ceremony information, visit upike.edu/commencement.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.