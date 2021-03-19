Advertisement

Tenn. man recovers lost $1M lottery ticket in Auto Parts parking lot

A Tennessee man recovered his winning $1 lottery ticket after losing it in a parking lot of an Auto Parts store.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One Tennessee man is feeling lucky!

According to the Tennessee Education Lottery, a Sparta man was able to retrieve his unsigned $1,178,746 lottery ticket after losing it in the parking lot of an auto parts store.

On Wednesday March 10, Nick Slatten purchased a Tennessee Cash lottery ticket at the Village Market in Sparta ahead of that night’s drawing. The following day, Slatten checked the drawing results stunned that he had hit two numbers making the ticket worth $1,178,746.

“I was stunned. I couldn’t believe it,” Slatten said. “I can’t express it. It was something else.”

On Thursday, Slatten ran an errand at an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Store and realized something was very wrong. It was about an hour later, Slatten said, when he realized he didn’t have the ticket anymore.

“I couldn’t find it anywhere,” he said.

Slatten retraced his steps and pulled into the O’Reilly’s parking lot where he saw it lying on the ground, right next to the driver’s side door of another vehicle.

“It’s a million dollar ticket, and someone stepped right over it,” Slatten said.

According to the Tennessee Education Lottery, Slatten’s ticket is one of five tickets worth $1 million or more sold in Tennessee in March.

How will Slatten be spending his winning ticket? He says him and his fiancée will continue working and have plans to buy a house, better vehicles as well as investing. Slatten says his plan is to live life with ‘not a whole lot of worries.”

