Tenn. family hoping to make home handicap accessible for daughter with rare disease

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee family is hoping to make their home handicap accessible for their daughter born with a complicated disorder.

For the Young family in Greeneville, their daughter Averee has a host of developmental disabilities that limit her vision, speech and learning.

“Averee has Walker Warburg Syndrome, it is a type of muscular dystrophy. It is very rare,” said Averee’s mother Chaston Young.

Walker Warburg Syndrome causes muscle weakness and wasting starting very early in life and affects the development of the muscles, brain, and eyes.

Chaston says doctors told her when Averee was born, she would not live past one year. She defied those odds and is now five years old.

“She has feelings, she has emotions,” said Chaston. “She is a little human being too, a little girl. She deserves to have the best quality of life that anyone else would deserve.”

Chaston says Averee’s daily care is a full-time job; she has nurses on staff who help take care of her round-the-clock.

“We have to suction all throughout the day to make sure she is okay because she cannot cough up anything,” nurse Melissa Hess said on one of Averee’s daily medical treatments.

At least every four hours she undergoes breathing treatments, a cough assist and a pulmonary vest.

For the Young family, their home is not handicap accessible, and it is getting harder to move Averee around the house.

“We are wanting to add maybe an addition onto the back of our house where Averee can have her own room, a bathroom that is suitable for her to meet her needs. She is only getting bigger, she is not going to get smaller,” said Chaston.

The doorframes and hallways are too narrow for Averee’s chair or a lift.

“A stretcher can’t even get through the front door, much less get back to her bedroom,” said Chaston.

The bathroom is also a big problem.

The Young family is hoping to raise around 60 thousand dollars to add the handicap-accessible extension onto their home.

“You know, it’s a stress and worry every single day. She needs this and she deserves this,” said Chaston.

The family says during the COVID-19 pandemic they have had a harder time coming by government or non-profit aid that could help them fund their home renovation. The waitlists can be years-long.

“We don’t have that, we don’t have that kind of time,” said Chaston.

No parent plans for their child to have special needs or the financial burden that follows.

“It is scary, it is very scary,” said Chaston.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to Averee’s GoFundMe page, click here.

