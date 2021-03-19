Advertisement

Suspect arrested in connection with ‘devastating’ vandalism at Kentucky church

By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with vandalism at a Powell County church.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office vandals destroyed the inside of the South Fork Church of God.

The says a tip led to the arrest of 20-year-old Dakota Baker early Friday morning on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and unlawful transaction with a minor. They say four juveniles were also involved.

Investigators say it was devastating to walk in and see all the damage. You can see the pews are flipped over, walls ripped apart, and pages were torn out of hymnals. Everything from the church is scattered on the floor:

Caption

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Police car
One dead, multiple injured after crash in Harlan County
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust

Latest News

(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Jennifer Smith
Middlesboro Police: Woman charged with DUI, other charges
(Photo: Clay County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Man arrested in Clay County on burglary, evading arrest charges
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Kentucky River Regional Jail